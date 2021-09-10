Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh gets October sentencing date for VC Summer role

An Oct. 7 date has been set for the sentencing of Kevin Marsh, the former CEO of SCANA who pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal conspiracy fraud charges involving a cover-up of financial troubles connected to the failure of the company’s $10 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Marsh, who pleaded guilty in February, has agreed to a two-year prison sentence for his role in the cover-up, according to federal court records.

Marsh was eligible to receive a five-year sentence for his crimes, but he received a break because he has agreed to cooperate in other ongoing investigations and prosecutions in the SCANA case.

The Oct. 7 hearing will be at the federal courthouse in Columbia before U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis.

Marsh would be the first person to receive a prison sentence in the failure of the company’s nuclear project. Another former SCANA executive, Stephen Byrne, also has pleaded guilty to similar conspiracy charges.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated.