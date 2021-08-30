South Carolina school mask mandate ban sparks federal civil rights investigation

More from the series COVID-19 mask news in Midlands schools Curious to learn what local schools are doing about face masks as COVID-19 rises in South Carolina? Here’s a roundup of the latest updates from elementary schools to universities around the state. Expand All

The U.S. Department of Education has opened a civil rights investigation into a South Carolina budget measure aiming to stop K-12 schools from issuing mask mandates, the department announced Monday.

The investigation is exploring whether the prohibitions on mask mandates discriminate against students with disabilities or who are at heightened risk for severe illness caused by COVID-19.

The inquiry comes a little more than a week after President Joe Biden warned Gov. Henry McMaster and governors in Iowa, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah with similar bans to back down.

“The Department has heard from parents from across the country — particularly parents of students with disabilities and with underlying medical conditions — about how state bans on universal indoor masking are putting their children at risk and preventing them from accessing in-person learning equally,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve.”

The investigation will specifically look into whether the provision in South Carolina that is intended to ban schools from mandating mask usage violates part of the Rehabilitation Act, which protects students with disabilities from discrimination based on their disability. The investigation also will look into potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination by any public entity.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a letter to McMaster, the federal agency’s civil rights office said prohibiting schools from requiring students to wear masks stops schools from being able to implement proper health and safety procedures to protect students from COVID-19 exposure.

In the letter, the Office of Civil Rights officials said they are concerned that the restrictions on mask mandates “may be preventing schools … from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability and from providing an equal educational opportunity to students with disabilities who are at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”

This is hardly the first legal battle the state has faced due to the mask mandate ban.

Last week, parents and disability groups filed a lawsuit against McMaster and other state officials over the move, claiming that the ban is making them choose between their children’s health and education.

The South Carolina Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the ban this week after the City of Columbia and the Richland 2 School District asked the high court to block enforcement of the provision.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.