SC politician calls on President Biden to resign following Kabul airport suicide bombing

South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice called on President Joe Biden to resign over his “haphazard withdrawal” from Afghanistan that he blamed for the terrorist attack the killed 12 Americans near Kabul’s airport Thursday.

Biden has been criticized for his handling of the removal of American soldiers and citizens as well as U.S. allies from Afghanistan as he seeks to end the nation’s longest war. The withdrawal led to a much earlier than expected collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban and in recent days has seen chaos at Kabul’s airport as thousands of people try to flee the country.

That chaos culminated Thursday in a suicide-bombing attack near the airport that killed 12 American soldiers and wounded 15 others. U.S. officials warned that such an attack might be imminent earlier in the day. At least 60 Afghans were killed as well.

“The news out of Kabul is devastating,” Rice said in a statement. “Well Joe, you’ve proven yourself incapable of handling your job as Commander in Chief. You ignored your advisors, rushed this haphazard withdrawal without appropriate conditions and before evacuating our citizens and friends. Your ineptitude has now cost at least 12 American lives. “

Rice criticized Biden’s lack of communication on the quickly changing environment in Afghanistan.

“All options are on the table to hold President Biden accountable for this tragic chain of avoidable events. President Biden, you yourself said ‘The Buck stops here.’ Do the American people a favor. Resign and turn the job over to someone who can handle it,” Rice said in the statement. “My prayers continue to be with the injured, our troops, and all those in harm’s way.”

Rice is the second S.C. politician to suggest Biden’s time in office should end over the situation in Afghanistan. Tuesday night, in an interview with Newsmax, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he supported the president’s impeachment.

“This is the most dishonorable thing the commander-in-chief has done maybe in modern times,” Graham said. “Joe Biden, for political reasons, wanted to pull all of our troops out because of the polling numbers, and what has he done? He’s created the conditions for another 9/11, he’s abandoned thousands of people who honorably and bravely fought along with us.”

Impeachment isn’t likely, however, as Democrats control both houses of Congress. Graham voted against both of former President Donald Trump’s impeachments, and Rice voted in favor of the second one earlier this year.

Biden has been attacked for the way in which he pulled troops from Afghanistan, but it was a process set in motion by his predecessor Donald Trump. The Taliban has also issued repeated threats warning of “consequences” should the U.S. delay it’s withdrawal past Aug. 31.