Your SC politics briefing

This DataWrapper map shows population change by county in South Carolina from 2010-2020. Tyler Dukes/McClatchy

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

The redistricting games have officially started after the initial and long-awaited release of the 2020 census data.

To recap, we already knew South Carolina one of the fastest-growing states in the country after the census reported the state’s population surpassed 5.1 million people — a 10.7% increase over 2020.

But what we found out Thursday — to no surprise really — is how much that growth has centered in the urban areas, particularly the coast and the South Carolina-North Carolina border. Live in the Midlands? What about on the coast?

Here’s a solid breakdown from our colleagues:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ A look at the SC counties that grew, shrank in the Census

▪ How Richland County changed

▪ Charleston holds on as South Carolina’s largest city

▪ Columbia population made modest gains since 2010

▪ Greenville County population explodes

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Columbia isn’t growing like other SC cities. Matt Walsh

Get ready for a legal fight over masks

At this point it seems a court fight over whether cities can enact mask mandates for schools is inevitable.

By letter, Attorney General Alan Wilson has told Columbia City Council the ordinance they passed is against state law.

Wilson told council he’ll give them until the end of the day today to let his office know what the city plans to do. But council, and Mayor Steve Benjamin, don’t look like they’re about to budge.

Meanwhile, across the state in Charleston, the city council there is hinting at doing the same.

They took aim at the Legislature this week after they passed the state budget with a law included barring mask mandates.

Charleston’s resolution encourages masking for children over the age of 2 and under 12 while they are either in school, indoors, or in crowds of 10 or more within Charleston city limits.

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Joe Cunningham even weighed in, calling on the Legislature to come back to Columbia for a special session to remove the mask mandate. (Spoiler: Highly unlikely to happen.)

This all comes as the state’s top epidemiologist, Linda Bell, told reporters this week that K-12 COVID outbreaks are inevitable without widespread masking. South Carolina also has surpassed 10,000 COVID-related deaths.

ICYMI: Read our deep dive into how masks in schools became a political football in South Carolina as COVID-19 rages again

FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks to attendees at the Richland County GOP convention in Columbia, S.C. The University of South Carolina can’t lawfully require students and staff to wear face coverings on campus this fall, despite increasing cases of coronavirus, thanks to recent legislative action, according to the state’s top prosecutor. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Meg Kinnard AP

Planes, trains and automobiles

The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure plan finally made its way out of the Senate this week.

The bill passed by a 69-30 vote, with 19 Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was among that group to advance the legislation — which could provide billions of dollars for South Carolina in road and bridge and other infrastructure fixes.

Sen. Tim Scott, who is running for reelection in 2022, split from his South Carolina colleague, voting against the bill.

The bill’s future in the House is unclear, but it’s already gotten the backing from the state’s top infrastructure chief.

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said the bipartisan package would “enable SCDOT to boost investment in projects designed to improve safety, mobility and the quality of life for the residents, businesses and visitors” in South Carolina.

“I applaud the work of the U.S. Senate, and look forward to working with our congressional delegation as this proposal makes its way through the legislative process.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about the United States-Mexico border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP

Buzz Bites

▪ A leading anti-abortion group has picked Gov. Henry McMaster as its first gubernatorial endorsement in next year’s elections, the Associated Press reported.

▪ Another South Carolinian has been charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, becoming the ninth state resident to face allegations of storming the federal building.

▪ Former national security adviser John Bolton is coming to Hilton Head Island Oct. 1.

▪ Moe Baddourah, who served two terms on Columbia City Council in District 3, is running for mayor.

▪ Nikki Haley returned to Columbia last weekend for an event meant to steer clear of politics. But she told the audience she’s focused on helping Republicans win next year before she makes a 2024 decision. Her speech mostly focused on the looming threat of China.

Former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, speaks at the Palmetto Chapter of Army Engineers Association Castle Rally. Joseph Bustos jbustos@thestate.com

National reads

▪ Jewish Insider: What was Bakari Sellers thinking in Ohio 11?

▪ Politico: GOP megadonors flock to Tim Scott, building 2024 buzz

▪ The Christian Science Monitor: Q&A: Sen. Tim Scott, GOP point person on police reform

Sen. Tim Scott speaks at a campaign kick-off party at Senate’s End in Columbia on Monday, June 28, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Mark your calendar

Aug. 15

South Carolina’s open carry with permit gun law takes effect

South Carolina’s slow driver, move over law takes effect

Aug. 17

Joint Bond Review Committee meets at 10:30 a.m.

House Ways and Means meets at 1 p.m. on Savannah River Site settlement, federal relief money

Aug. 23

US Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith & Freedom BBQ, featuring Gov. Kristi Noem

Sept. 8

S.C. House kicks off its public listening sessions on redistricting, from 6-8 p.m. in Myrtle Beach

Before we adjourn

South Carolina is closing the budget books with roughly $1 billion to save and spend in the next year, known as a surplus.

That’s huge when you consider how much COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on economies throughout the country.

Like every year, the comptroller argued the General Assembly should put any money it can into the state’s retirement and health insurance plans — initiatives he said the state ignores.

“It’s a ticking time bomb and a financial train wreck happening in slow motion,” Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom said.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was Maayan Schechter (My-yahn Schek-ter), editor of the The State’s politics and state government team. You can keep up with her on Twitter and send her tips on Twitter at @MaayanSchechter or by email mschechter@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox every Friday morning. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.