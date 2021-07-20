Inspired by ‘Free Britney’ movement, SC Congresswoman Nancy Mace pushes conservatorship bill

Britney Spears supporter Carey Braswell, of San Diego, demonstrates outside a hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP

After the uproar over the Britney Spears guardianship hearings, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, is cosponsoring federal legislation to ensure rights of those under conservatorships.

The proposed Free Act, inspired by the “Free Britney” movement, would require someone under guardianship to have the right to ask a judge to replace a private guardian or conservator with a public guardian or a family member.

Independent caseworkers also would be designated for every person under guardianship to monitor for signs of abuse.

Under the proposal, states also would be able to start caseworker programs and hire more guardians as long as they file financial disclosures to avoid conflicts of interests. And they would have to increase transparency through annual reports with statistics on guardianship within the state, under the proposal.

Conservatorships are put in place to manage a person’s finances if that person is physically or mentally unable to manage their own finances. About 1.3 million people are under a conservatorship in the country.

Conservatorship was brought into the spotlight recently by Spears who has asked a judge to remove her father as a co-conservator over her finances, saying the arrangement has forced her to work nonstop, and take medication that left her incapacitated among other things, according to the LA Times. Spears has labeled the conservatorship as abusive.

Spears also has sought to have an intrauterine contraceptive device removed so she can have a third child. She said those controlling her conservatorship have refused to let her remove the IUD.

The bill comes after a movement to “#FreeBritney” came about on social media as Spears took her case to court.

“Britney Spears’ conservatorship is a nightmare. If it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone. Conservatorships undoubtedly protect countless of vulnerable Americans from abuse, but the case of Britney Spears reveals a darker side to a system meant to protect people,” Mace said. “In some cases, conservatorships can rob capable and innocent Americans of their money, careers, and even basic human rights, like the right to reproduce in Spears’ case.”

Mace and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida, who are cosponsoring the legislation have kept the focus narrow to ensure it moves through Congress and has support from both sides of the aisle.

“To see a woman like Britney Spears have her most basic human rights permanently stripped away from her under the guise of ‘protection’ should be illegal,” Mace said.