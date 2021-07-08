Your SC politics briefing

Dan Johnson File

Three leaders of the Greenville County Republican Party have resigned over “continual lawsuits, threats of lawsuits, intimidation, threats, bullying” and more.

In a lengthy Facebook post signed by the chairwoman, first vice chairwoman and the state executive committeeman, all three said while they have longed for the chance to “jointly develop strategies, connect, and do the real work” since their elections months ago, the internal discord has made it unbearable.

The center of the fall out goes back months, even years, with a faction of the county party upset with leadership for a variety of reasons that would take a minute to explain.

But you’ll recall the MYSCGOP group pushed pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood to run against SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick, who ultimately won and kept his position.

“The tone of the leadership of these entities is clearly destructive to the tenets of the Republican Party, and we will not be a part of it,” Jennifer Black, Stacy Shea and Randy Page wrote on Facebook. “While we have patiently sought resolution, addressed the constant baseless accusations, and always demonstrated transparency and a willingness to move forward, it has been met with barricades at every turn.”

Where the county party now goes from here is in question. Here’s how McKissick summed it up to the Post and Courier.

“It will fall into a state of disrepair, become a complete dumpster fire and essentially be a leper colony for the next year and a half.”

Dan Johnson’s next chapter, without a law license

Former Midlands prosecutor Dan Johnson lost his law ability and therefore his ability to practice law.

The SC Supreme Court disbarred the former 5th Circuit solicitor after he served prison time on federal public corruption charges.

His court dealings, however, don’t end there.

Johnson still faces a number of public corruption charges brought by the state and those are still pending.

We don’t know why the case has sat still. Johnson got out of prison in May 2020. But of course COVID-19 likely played a major role.

“The man pleaded guilty to a federal charge, ... served a year in prison, ordered to pay full restitution, paid full restitution, he’s been disbarred and he also resigned his commission in the military,” Johnson’s lawyer, John Rakowsky, told us Thursday. “I don’t see what else needs to be done with this matter.”

SC Legislature Reminder

State lawmakers have kept pretty quiet since leaving town last month. That’s typical, given session is out and it’s the week after the July 4 when most people are on vacation. Lawmakers are slated to dip in and out of Columbia for legislative hearings, but we don’t expect them to fully return until the fall and later to deal with doling out federal money and redistricting.

Buzz Bites

▪ At least seven South Carolinians so far have been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Anyone else out there, US Sen. Lindsey Graham says he hopes they’ll be prosecuted. “I was there. It was shameful, it was despicable, and the people who did it need to go to jail,” he said.

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster and two top Republican leaders have appealed a federal district court’s preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enacting a bill that bans nearly all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

▪ South Carolina Republican US Rep. Joe Wilson has drawn his first Democratic challenger in the 2022 cycle, activist and organizer Gregory Karr. Facing Wilson will be no easy feat. Not only the incumbent, but he’s successfully fended off challengers every cycle.

▪ Mike Pompeo will headline the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual fundraiser this month, once again elevating suspicions the former US secretary of state and CIA director is carving out a path to run for president in 2024.

▪ Nikki Haley is heading to Virginia to stump for Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin.

▪ The Legislature signed off on millions of dollars worth of lawmaker-proposed pet projects, and some $20 million will go to projects in Lexington and Richland counties.

▪ If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you’re going to see your bill go up, a little. The utility reached a compromise to raise rates by 1.46% increase, a $1.81 monthly increase for the average customer.

Mark your calendar

July 12

US House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s town hall series at Trident Technical College at 6 pm

July 13

Clyburn’s town hall series continues at Santee Conference Center at 6 pm

July 14

Clyburn’s town hall series wraps up at Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center in Hopkins at 6 pm

July 30

Mike Pompeo will speak at the SCGOP’s Silver Elephant fundraiser

Aug. 2

Filing for Columbia City elections opens

Aug 16.

US Census Bureau begins releasing redistricting data

Aug. 23

US Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith & Freedom BBQ

Nov. 2

Columbia City elections, with a Nov. 16 runoff if necessary

Before we adjourn

South Carolina’s big elections won’t happen until next year when the governor, a handful of statewide officers and every single 124 member of the House is up for reelection. But in case you forgot, every year is an election year and that includes 2021.

Our metro colleague Chris Trainor isn’t going to let you forget. Remember, there’s Columbia City elections happening soon.

Every week, Trainor is dumping what he knows, tidbits and more into one easy-to-navigate report so you can follow all the latest of fundraising, stumping, speeches and more from candidates vying for mayor and City Council.

Here’s the latest.

