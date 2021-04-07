Gov. McMaster to bring back former Sanford Medicaid director to lead SC agency

Gov. Henry McMaster officially announced on Wednesday that he will nominate Robert Kerr to lead South Carolina’s Medicaid agency, which has been without a permanent director since December of last year.

If confirmed by the state Senate, Kerr would once again run the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Kerr ran the state agency under former Gov. Mark Sanford’s administration for about four years, then left in 2007 after 22 years with the agency to run a private health care consulting firm.

“Mr. Kerr is respected by Republicans and Democrats,” McMaster said.

The state’s lead Medicaid agency has been without a permanent director since last winter, after the resignation of Joshua Baker, who headed the agency for three years. McMaster had named Richland County’s Thomas Clark Phillip to serve as acting director.

Should Kerr be confirmed, Phillip will stay with the agency as the department’s chief financial officer.

In a one-page resignation letter to McMaster last year, Baker wrote the new year was an appropriate time to step down. He cited the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, now in full force, as a time for a transition.

Aside Baker, two other top officials left the agency: Bryan Amick, chief strategy and innovation officer, and Erin Boyce, chief of staff.

As the potential lead of Health and Human Services, Kerr would once again be over a department handling the state’s Medicaid providers and benefits for adults, children, seniors and people who are considered low-income. He also would once again be back in an agency that has had to balance the politics of the state’s dispute over abortion clinics and Medicaid funds with existing policy and law.

An attempt to deny those funds to Planned Parenthood’s two clinics failed after the U.S. Supreme Court intervened.

This story will be updated.