SC nursing homes must offer indoor visits in all but limited instances

Barely a week after easing restrictions on indoor visitation at South Carolina nursing homes and assisted living facilities, state health officials announced Friday that even more of the state’s long-term care residents may now visit indoors with their loved ones.

Starting Friday, nursing homes and assisted living facilities must allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, except in specific circumstances and for specific residents, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

Indoor visitation at long-term care facilities may be restricted only for unvaccinated residents when the test positivity rate in the county is higher than 10% and fewer than 70% of facility residents have been vaccinated. Visitation also may be restricted for any residents actively infected with COVID-19 or quarantining due to COVID-19.

The only time an entire facility can restrict indoor visitation is immediately after a new coronavirus case has been identified while the facility is testing residents and staff to determine the extent of the outbreak. Once facility-wide testing has occurred, the home would be required to reopen for indoor visitation, with limitations applying only for infected or quarantining residents and unvaccinated residents in facilities located in high-infection counties where fewer than 70% of residents are vaccinated.

“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said in a statement announcing the shift in policy. “While visitation limitations were necessary for protecting the health of residents during the pandemic, current recommendations are now to allow for visitation with disease prevention protocols in place.”

South Carolina’s latest update to its long-term care visitation policy follows a recent announcement by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changing its guidance on when indoor visitation is appropriate.

The federal agency announced March 10 that due to significant reductions in COVID-19 cases and a high rate of vaccination among nursing home residents, facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, except in certain circumstances.

DHEC’s new policy mirrors new federal guidance.

Even in cases of outbreak, CMS no longer recommends prohibiting all indoor visitation if the outbreak is confined to a particular part of the facility. If COVID-19 testing reveals the outbreak is affecting only a single area of the nursing home, it recommends restricting visitation in just that area of the facility and permitting it elsewhere.

DHEC eased restrictions on its indoor visitation policies last week on the same day CMS released its new guidelines, but had not aligned its policies with the more permissive federal guidance until Friday.

The agency last week updated its visitation policy to require that long-term care facilities use the county positivity rate it calculates rather than the positivity rate determined by CMS, which is generally higher.

DHEC, like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calculates the county positivity rate by dividing the number of positive COVID-19 tests in a county by the total number of tests administered in that county. CMS, on the other hand, takes additional data sources into account in its calculation, officials said.

After DHEC changed its calculation last week, dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers that had prohibited indoor visitation due to an elevated COVID-19 positivity rate in their county were able to reopen, as long as they met all other criteria necessary for indoor visitation.

All but six South Carolina counties had positivity rates at or below the 10% threshold at the time of last week’s policy change. As of Friday, all 46 counties in the state had sub-10% positivity rates.

Prior to Friday’s policy update, 177 of the state’s 688 long-term care facilities reported they were not allowing visitation based on previous visitation guidelines, agency officials said.