SC politics briefing

First, abortion.

It was not a surprise this week that the South Carolina House was going to move to pass the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill.

Though for anyone watching the debate Wednesday, I think we can all agree it felt like days within a day.

Before we give you the least surprising news of the week that Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law Thursday just as he has promised for months (oops we did it) let’s explain what took place this week and why it’s unlikely we’re going to hear the end of it.

Or, maybe we’ll just keep talking about it for a while.

House Democrats decided to take a different strategy this year, sort of.

Criticizing Republicans for choosing to make abortion a priority — rather than, you know, this COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine issues that the state is dealing with — many House Democrats (not all 43) decided to walk out of the chamber just as the House was getting started on its hours-long abortion debate.

But while all eyes were on that, Republican leadership quickly invoked cloture and they did it by voice vote, basically stopping any further amendments from hitting the desk. That upset one Republican target within the Republican Party: Jonathon Hill.

Upset he could not file any amendments, Hill stormed out of the House chamber Wednesday, throwing his amendments on the ground and throwing another stack up into the air. The day got weirder when leadership invoked another rule that hadn’t been used in years that basically requires security to go get anyone that wasn’t sitting at their desks. The bill passed 79-35

House leadership was not pleased with Hill, and Speaker Lucas reprimanded Hill Thursday, though he did not mention him by name.

But back on the actual law signed Thursday.

There’s a federal court hearing this afternoon after Planned Parenthood and the Greenville Women’s Clinic sued to stop S. 1.

Opponents have been successful getting restrictive abortion bans overturned. See Georgia.

And the U.S. Supreme Court so far has not been willing to take up abortion ban challenges.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office will “vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life.”

Stay tuned.

The latest on SC’s vaccine problems

White South Carolinians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at twice the rate of Black residents and more than three times the rate of Latinos in the state, according to demographic vaccination data state health officials released this week.

A month since the state began vaccinating seniors in addition to health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff, about 10% of white residents have gotten COVID-19 shots compared to 5% of Black residents and only 3% of Latinos, The State found.

Viewed another way?

Blacks comprise 27% of South Carolina’s population, but have received only 12.5% of vaccine doses, while Latinos, who make up nearly 6% of the state’s residents, have gotten less than 2% of the doses.

What about teachers getting moved up the line, you ask.

What amounted to South Carolina’s own “hunger games,” this week lawmakers heard testimony from groups representing construction workers, food processors and manufacturers who also wanted up in the line to get a vaccine.

Lawmakers didn’t move far on the issue, so we’re still at square one.

But, good news perhaps, help is on the way.

A bill that would pay for COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state finally has resolution and is headed to the governor.

South Carolina lawmakers agreed to spend $208 million in vaccine relief that will pay for staff to give the vaccines, clinic marketing, facility rentals, and personal protective equipment, among other things.

Buzz Bites

▪ After more than six years of winning convictions against South Carolina politicians on public corruption charges, special prosecutor David Pascoe is turning his three remaining unfinished cases over to State Attorney General Alan Wilson.

▪ Amy Cofield, the fired director of the State Accident Fund, is definitely expected to file a lawsuit after the governor removed her on Feb. 8 over questions about her involvement in a job order between the state agency and her husband. Cofield has lawyered up. Cofield’s attorney sent a letter to the Governor’s Office Monday requesting that Cofield be reinstated until an investigation into her involvement wraps up. The governor’s office says Gov. McMaster has no intention to do that. “I’m not going to comment on that further, but those documents speak for themselves,” McMaster told reporters Tuesday.

▪ A study commissioned by the state Department of Education that compared last fall’s MAP assessment scores to scores from years past found pronounced learning loss among younger students, especially in mathematics.

▪ Nikki Haley is back in the news after ping-ponging responses about former President Donald Trump and the future of the Republican Party. Politico scooped Thursday that Haley asked for a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, but he turned her down. South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham has also pushed back against Haley’s remarks. On Fox News last week, he said, “No, Nikki’s wrong about President Trump. He’s mad at some folks, and I understand that.”

▪ Tired of waiting on officials to act, a group of University of South Carolina students has decided to rename a building named for a slave owner.

▪ Legislation that would allow for same-day delivery and curbside pickup of beer and wine, not liquor were passed out of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, sending the pair of alcohol-related bills to the House floor for debate.

▪ The Post and Courier launched an “Uncovered” series, partnering with small newsrooms across the state to expose corruption.

▪ The House Judiciary Committee sent several election-related bills to the House floor, including the speaker’s proposal that would expand the State Election Commission board. Another bill that would require third-party candidates to pay a filing fee also passed.

Mark your calendar

Feb. 19

Federal judge hears challenge against South Carolina’s “fetal heartbeat” abortion law at 1 p.m.

Feb. 23

Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Santee Cooper reform bills, 10 a.m.

House Special Laws Subcommittee on H. 3477, a proposal to ensure only biological females are playing middle and high school women’s sports, 11 a.m.

Noon, House and Senate return for session (Senate slated to revisit ports bill and COVID-19 liability this week)

Full House Judiciary Committee, will debate the open carry gun bill

Senate Finance Committee hearing on charter school funding, teacher step increases at 3 p.m.

Feb. 24

Senate Judiciary subcommittee’s first hearing on Gov. McMaster’s public safety director appointment, 11 a.m.

Before we adjourn

In January 1971, South Carolina lawmakers walked into the State House for the 99th session of the General Assembly.

But for three Black men it was a Tuesday of historical proportions.

Fifty years ago, three African Americans — James Felder, Isaac Samuel Leevy Johnson and Herbert Fielding — walked into the South Carolina State House as the state’s first elected Black lawmakers to serve since the Legislature since Reconstruction.

Felder is today an author and historian, sharing his life’s work of activism and military service through the four books he has authored.

Johnson, who made history as the South Carolina Bar’s first Black president, has continued in his grandfather’s footsteps as the owner and operator of Leevy’s Funeral Home.

And the late Fielding — a World War II veteran who passed at the age of 92 in 2015 — went on to serve as a state senator and chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus. He also operated one of the largest Black-owned funeral homes in the state.

“They were trailblazers,” said Brenda Murphy, president of the state NAACP. “Because of their groundbreaking efforts, they made an inroad in terms of other representatives that we elected. They were the steppingstones through where we are today. They contributed a great deal in terms of our progress.”

Today, 45 seats in the South Carolina Legislature are held by Black men and women — 34 in the House and 11 in the Senate.

They represent voters from all over the Palmetto State.

You can read more about their historical impact on the state here.

