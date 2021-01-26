SC State Rep. launches committee to challenge Tom Rice following impeachment vote

A day after the Sun News reported that the SC GOP was moving to censure Congressman Tom Rice for his vote to impeach Donald Trump, a new challenger has stepped forward

SC State Representative William Bailey announced Tuesday that he is forming an Exploratory Committee to “assess a possible run for the Republican nomination” for Rice’s seat.

“In times like these, we need a strong conservative voice in Washington to represent the people of the 7th District. It’s now obvious to everyone that we do not have that voice”, according to a news release sent to The Sun News from Bailey.

Tom Rice represents the 7th District in Congress and was one of only 10 Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Messages seeking comment from The Sun News were left with Rice on Tuesday afternoon.

Bailey’s announcement comes a day after Tom Rice said he has received more than 6,000 calls regarding his vote to impeach the former president following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. During a virtual town hall on Monday, Rice was berated and praised for the vote that came as a surprise to the country.

“I campaigned more for Trump than I did for myself,” he told callers, one of which called the move political suicide.

Still, after the president failed to act during the violent riots that left five dead, Rice had seen enough.

“We can never let that happen again,” Rice told the town hall. “We almost lost our country that day.”

Who is William Bailey

Bailey was elected to the State House of Representatives in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. He currently is a member of the Judiciary Committee and the Interstate Cooperation Committee. He served as the Director of Public Safety for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

In 2010 Bailey was forced to retire after former City Manager John Smithson said Bailey lied about the storage of his police handgun, which was stolen from his unlocked truck. Smithson retired shortly after giving Bailey a retire or be fired ultimatum.

Bailey said he has also gotten many calls from people upset at Rice and asking him to run for Congress.

“With the socialist Democrats now in control of the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate we need someone who will stand up and fight for conservative values, not vote to impeach them,” Bailey’s statement said.

Bailey said that he’ll be meeting with individuals and groups in the days ahead to discuss building a strong grassroots organization as well as a fundraising team.

Bailey is not the only one eyeing Rice’s seat. Ken Richardson, the chairman of the Horry County School Board, told The Post & Courier that he was considering a run against him. And over the weekend, former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride told The New York Times he was seeking to run against Rice, too.