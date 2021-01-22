SC politics briefing

S.C. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, speaks to Senate Medical Affairs Committee chairman Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. mschechter@thestate.com

South Carolina lawmakers are back at the State House Tuesday after they mostly avoided the state Capitol for the past week to avoid potential protests the FBI warned law enforcement could occur in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Only the Senate returned this week for just one day, and most of the focus was on abortion and the slow vaccine roll out.

First abortion.

South Carolina’s Senate Democrats are only a caucus of 16 now, after losing three seats to Republicans in November, shrinking the party’s power in the upper chamber. Likely next week, they will get their first real test of the new year — an abortion debate.

The nearly all-male Senate Medical Affairs Committee in a 9-8 vote sent the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill to the floor Thursday.

As it stands, the bill would ban pregnant women from having abortions once a heartbeat is detected at about six to eight weeks. Unlike previous legislation, it does not make any exceptions for women who become pregnant due to rape or incest.

That provision is worth paying attention to when it hits the floor next week.

Two GOP senators — Tom Davis and Sandy Senn — opposed the bill, and Davis told The State he will not support it in chambers if it does not allow for the exceptions of rape and incest. Davis said he knows of at least three to four Republican senators who feel the same way.

Democrats also will be the group to watch.

In the past, they have been somewhat successful in killing the bill or bogging it down with amendments that lengthen debate.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto isn’t giving his strategy away (not shocking, why would he).

But expect amendments, he said.

Now the state’s vaccine roll out

To put it bluntly, state lawmakers are not happy with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and the spotty information available to the public.

Gov. Henry McMaster has spent the last week visiting hospitals, asking them to speed up their disbursement.

And, after pressure, the state’s health agency says it is taking a number of actions to get shots in the arms of more South Carolinians.

Unfortunately, that action has coincided with a tightening of vaccine supplies at the federal level that has left many of the nearly one million South Carolinians who are now eligible to schedule vaccinations unable to book appointments. (People are also upset, btw).

Health officials said vaccine providers have already administered or earmarked for use all of their available doses of vaccine.

Thousands of others who booked appointments have had their appointments canceled by health care providers due to the shortage.

The state health department doesn’t anticipate moving to the next phase (Phase 1B, includes teachers, police) any time soon.

The health agency says it plans to meet next week to talk about how to disburse its limited supply of vaccines that it expects.

Lawmakers aren’t sitting patiently, however.

First, they are asking where is the new director?

The S.C. Legislature returned to session this month, but a state Senate screening committee has yet to schedule a hearing on whether to confirm Edward Simmer, a Navy doctor and former military health care official, as director at the state’s health department.

The Senate only received the nominating paperwork for Simmer this week after The State’s reporting.

Late Thursday, state Sens. Stephen Goldfinch (a Republican) and Nikki Setzler (a Democrat) sent a letter to Gov. McMaster urging him to name the state’s former adjutant general, Gen. Bob Livingston, to develop and coordinate a statewide COVID vaccine plan.

And across the State House, the House’s budget-writing committee is fast-tracking a proposal that spends more than $200 million to help with vaccine administration around the state, while supporting the state health department, hospitals and other providers.

Trump is out, but impeachment lingers (and there’s a SC connection)

The country has a new president of the United States.

But former President Donald Trump will not be gone from the news. He still faces a second impeachment trial in the Senate over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, when thousands stormed the federal building, causing lawmakers and staffers to barricade.

South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers has joined Trump’s legal team, Sen. Lindsey Graham announced on a call Thursday.

Washington-based news outlet Punchbowl News was the first to report the addition.

Plenty of Republicans and Democrats sang his praises as a solid attorney.

He’s been around Republican politics for years, representing Republican governors and the state party.

Buzz Bites

▪ Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is one of several South Carolina mayors who signed on to a letter urging Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 and economic rescue plan, which contains hundreds of billions in relief for local governments.

▪ Packing the court for pals? Or needed effort to bring South Carolina’s Supreme Court up to date? Powerful House Speaker Jay Lucas plans to this year push a proposal to expand the number of justices on the State Supreme Court from five to seven.

▪ House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told reporters that former President George W. Bush told him before Biden’s inauguration that Biden was the “only one” who could beat now former President Trump.

▪ Perjury charges and a prison sentence against powerful former state lawmaker Rep. Jim Harrison of Richland County were upheld by the S.C. Supreme Court.

▪ The FBI have charged South Carolina man, Andrew Hatley, with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. A FBI complaint said that Hatley drove, “from his residence in South Carolina on January 5, 2020, in a red Ford Mustang, early 2000s model, to attend the protests for the election.”

▪ Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes died over the weekend due to COVID-19 complications. He was 77 years old. In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said Rhodes was, “bold and tenacious in advancing what he thought was right. He regularly plowed through obstacles that others would ring insurmountable. We are better for his effort.”

▪ Charleston police are investigating who filled the Charleston County Democrats’ West Ashley headquarters with cement and posted threatening signs on the office windows. The South Carolina Republican Party issued a statement Saturday condemning the vandalism at the local Democratic Party office.

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster will co-chair the Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force for the National Governors Association with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Mark your calendar

Jan. 25

Full House Ways and Means Committee, 4 p.m.

Jan. 26

Senate and House return at noon

House Ethics Committee, 10 a.m.

Jan. 27

Senate Family & Veterans’ Services Committee, 9 a.m. and subcommittee at 10 a.m.

Full House Education and Public Works Committee, 10 a.m.

Before we adjourn

National political news may have the greater chance these days of stealing the spotlight and focus, but two former and “recovering” South Carolina senators want to bring South Carolinians’ attention back to their state and local governments — by podcast. On Monday, former Democratic Sens. Joel Lourie and Vincent Sheheen will launch their new political podcast, “Bourbon In The Back Room,” that will focus on the news and politics of local and state government with a touch of national issues. The first episode? Medical marijuana, with guest state Sen. Tom Davis, whose mission is to get the legislation passed this session. Click here for more details.







Former South Carolina Democratic state Sens. Vincent Sheheen, left, and Joel Lourie are launching a new political podcast, Bourbon In The Back Room. Courtesy of Meghan Durant





