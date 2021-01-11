SC law enforcement agency warned of possible armed protests before Biden swearing-in

The FBI has warned South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency of the potential for armed protests in the coming days.

In a statement, the State Law Enforcement Division told media outlets Monday that the department has “received information from the FBI regarding potential armed protests” in the nation’s capitals.

“We are and have been in constant communications with our federal, state and local partners about this information and are prepared to provide any necessary assistance as requested,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, an umbrella agency over the Bureau of Protective Services — which provides security at the State House — said in a statement Monday that it has increased security since last week.

“We are remaining in a state of heightened security and vigilance and monitoring developments in the state and around the nation,” the department said.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the FBI had warned law enforcement departments in all 50 states and in Washington of potential armed protests in the days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The concerns follow the Capitol riots, in which a violent mob stormed the federal government building last Wednesday, sending lawmakers and staff into hiding.

