SC Gov. McMaster says country should be ‘alarmed, saddened’ as mob storms US Capitol

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that “violence must not be tolerated” after hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol building, sending members of Congress to shelter in place.

“It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed — but also deeply saddened,” the governor tweeted. “Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail.”

It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed - but also deeply saddened. Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 6, 2021

The Capitol is on lock down after a mob of hundreds with pro-Trump clothing and flags stormed the building as the House and Senate were debating objections to Electoral College votes, certifying President-elect Joe Biden the winner.

The rioters also breached the doors to the House and Senate chambers, forcing members, staff and reporters to shelter in place.

Reporters tweeted photos of guns drawn inside the House chamber, where protesters had broken glass. Another photo by a reporter showed a protester standing at the dais in the House as protesters also forced their way inside the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.