Here’s how to watch Congress vote to certify Biden’s win. How will SC’s members vote?

Eyes across the country will turn to Washington later this afternoon as Congress readies to meet in a projected multi-hour joint session to certify Electoral College votes that acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency back in November.

The joint session is required by law and will start at 1 p.m.

Biden won the Electoral College with 306 votes to President Donald Trump’s 232.

States including South Carolina certified their Electoral College votes last year in what typically is a perfunctory event every four years, but this election cycle drew increased attention as Trump waged a social media and grassroots battle alleging unfounded widespread voter fraud in key battleground states that he lost.

Biden will take the oath of office in an inauguration ceremony, scaled back because of COVID-19, on Jan. 20.

How to watch

Most cable news channels plan to show live footage on TV and online of the joint session and any debate.

They include CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

But viewers also can watch directly from their computers or phones with minimal interruption, including, but not limited to:

▪ C-SPAN

▪ National Public Radio

▪ PBS

How SC’s federal delegation plans to vote

Four South Carolina House Republicans say they will object to Wednesday’s certification of Electoral College votes.

House Reps. Jeff Duncan, of Laurens; Ralph Norman, of Rock Hill; William Timmons, of Greenville; and Joe Wilson, of Springdale, will join dozens of Republicans in the House and Senate planning to object — therefore creating debate — over certification.

In the joint session, votes from each state and the District of Columbia are read out loud, and because many Republicans plan to object to particular state’s votes — objections that have to come from one senator and one House member — that will trigger a debate. In that case, the House and Senate return to their chambers separately for a debate of up to two hours.

The objection is voted on and the joint session resumes.

House Rep. Tom Rice has yet to decide how he will vote. In a statement this week, the Myrtle Beach Republican said he was still weighing the arguments. But more notably — and an acknowledgment of the First District’s politics — freshman Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of Daniel Island joined other Republicans in a statement that said states select electors, “Congress does not.”

To no surprise, Biden ally U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, will not object.

And U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, announced Tuesday he will not either.

Though, hours after his announcement, Scott’s office said he plans to introduce a bill Wednesday creating a bipartisan panel to examine the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

“As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors,” Scott said in a statement. “Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud.”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, meanwhile, has not said explicitly exactly how he will vote Wednesday.

However, on Sunday, Graham threw cold water on a Senate proposal offered by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to establish an electoral commission.

“Proposing a commission at this late date — which has zero chance of becoming reality — is not effectively fighting for President Trump,” Graham said. “It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.