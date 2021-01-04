Dominion to make case for an electric rate hike in SC. How to follow along, weigh in

Dominion Energy, which is seeking permission to raise electric rates on customers, is scheduled to make its case to state regulators in hearings beginning Tuesday that are expected to go through the end of the week.

Dominion filed an application with the Public Service Commission in August to increase its rates on about 753,000 South Carolina customers by 7.7%. The average residential customer would see an increase of $9.68 a month. The average monthly bill would go to $131.99, up from $122.31 a month, if the increase is approved.

The Virginia-based Dominion originally was slated to file the application in May but delayed the filing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The merits hearing in front of the PSC is scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Friday.

During the hearing, Dominion will present its rate request and say why it needs the additional money. Organizations can also weigh in on the request and present evidence of why the request should be denied and even cross examine witnesses, said PSC spokesperson Rob Bockman.

“We have been helping our customers who are struggling financially through the pandemic,” spokesperson Rhonda O’Banion said in an email. “Our customers also count on us to keep the electricity flowing safely and reliably, and we made our filing to continue to meet this obligation. We take seriously all concerns, and we continue to work hard to find compromises with parties in the case.”

Rate changes would go into effect in March, if they are approved by the PSC.

Dominion’s rate increase request has received push back.

Among the 10 groups intervening in the rate case is the Office of Regulatory Staff, which argued Dominion only needs an increase of one cent per month to meet its operating costs. Among the adjustments ORS recommended is removing costs of long-term debt related to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

ORS said it would have testimony from 10 witnesses.

In November, Gov. Henry McMaster called on Dominion to withdraw its request because the ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy.

Previous public input sessions also have led to customers complaining about the proposed increased.

In addition to the merits hearings, two additional public comment sessions are scheduled this week for customers to weigh in on the proposed increase.

More than 60 people have signed up to speak during the public hearings, according to PSC documents.

Virginia-based Dominion bought SCANA in 2019 after the Cayce-based utility was a partner in the failed $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project. Since the acquisition, Dominion has given refunds to customers in the state who paid toward the project. Dominion refunded about $146 million to ratepayers. Dominion also contributed $320 million toward to settle a lawsuit against Santee Cooper, who partnered in the nuclear project.

To follow the hearings

Both the merits hearing in front of the Public Service Commission and public comment hearings will be livestreamed on SCETV, said PSC spokesperson Rob Bockman.

To view the livestreams, go to https://www.scetv.org/live/public-service-commission.

The merits hearing is scheduled to take place Tuesday through Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Public comment hearings are scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

To participate, Dominion customers must register before the hearings by emailing Communications@psc.sc.gov or by calling 803-896-5133 before 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6. Participants must provide their name and the telephone number where they can be reached.

People who just want to listen to the public comment hearings can call 800-908-8386.