DHEC announces finalists for agency director’s job

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is one of the state’s largest agencies.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control board released the names of three finalists for its vacant executive director job Tuesday, then closed a special board meeting presumably to decide who it will choose to run the agency that has struggled for months to manage the coronavirus crisis.

Finalists for the DHEC post are attorney Keith Munson; Edward Summer, a doctor and retired military officer; and Matthew Van Patton, a former Nebraska health official. Details on the finalists were not immediately provided by DHEC.

Board chairman Mark Elam read a statement announcing the candidates before closing the meeting to the public. The board did not vote on the finalists in public session, as one open records expert has said the agency is required to do under state law.

“I am very pleased with the interest we have received for this position. Over the past several weeks, we have conducted several interviews of very impressive candidates,’’ Elam said.

The DHEC director’s post is one of the most important in state government, overseeing public health as well as the state’s environmental protection division. But the agency has drawn criticism this year over its handling of the coronavirus crisis that has killed more than 4,500 people since the outbreak was first documented last March.

The board’s pick must be approved by Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Senate, meaning it could be late winter before that person is confirmed and on the job.

Those familiar with the hiring process have told The State a recent decision to increase the next director’s salary likely will play a role in the person chosen by the board. The state Agency Head Salary Head Commission agreed earlier this month to increase the department director’s maximum salary to $302,000, up from a maximum of $276,000.

DHEC has been without an executive director since Rick Toomey quit last summer after 18 months on the job and only two months into the coronavirus crisis. Department lawyer Marshall Taylor has overseen the agency as interim director through the majority of the coronavirus crisis..

The department has lost multiple high-level health staff that could have helped manage South Carolina’s response. Those include Joan Duwve, the top health official who serves under the director. Duwve left the job this past fall after spending about six months at DHEC. The health division is being overseen by an interim staffer.

This past summer, DHEC epidemiologist Linda Bell complained that Gov. Henry McMaster’s staff had been difficult to deal with in DHEC’s effort to handle the crisis. McMaster’s staff denied that, but critics have complained that McMaster has not been aggressive enough in dealing with the coronavirus, which they say has had an effect on DHEC’s response. McMaster failed to heed the agency’s advice past spring against opening restaurants too soon.

Bell, the most knowledgeable disease specialist at DHEC, was passed over as interim chief of the health division after Duwve left.

The next director’s task is a tall one. Not only will the new director have to fill Duwve’s job, but also develop a management team to handle public health.

Critics have said the lack of an agency head and the departures of key health staff have hurt DHEC’s coronavirus response, although boosters of DHEC say it has done a good job with an unprecedented agency challenge.

Ex DHEC officials, who asked not to be named because they were not directly involved in the search for a new director, said the department’s biggest challenge is letting the public know more about the coronavirus response effort. While the agency has provided information, it has not been forceful enough, say critics, including Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland.

The agency’s search process under board chairman Elam has been a secretive one. The department had previously refused to release a list of final candidates, as one open records lawyer says it should have done under state law.

DHEC, with more than 3,000 employees, is one of the few combined state public health and environmental agencies in the country.

Its duties range from dealing with public health crises, like the coronavirus pandemic, to deciding on whether hospital expansions are needed, regulating nursing homes and inspecting restaurants. But the agency also is charged with issuing permits for industries to release pollution into the air and water, regulating the quality of water and air, overseeing waste dumps and responding to spills of toxic pollution.

Those wide-ranging duties, and the department’s response to the pandemic, prompted State Sen. Harvey Peeler to introduce legislation to break up the agency.

Peeler, the senate’s president, wants to create a free-standing health agency that does not include an environmental department, which would arguable allow a more focused response to health crises.