SC politics briefing

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is seen at the U.S. Capitol at night after negotiators sealed a deal for COVID relief Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Washington. Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. AP

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

A very healthy and Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all of our Buzz readers and to your families.

Here’s what we’re keeping tabs on over the next week.

Gov. Henry McMaster, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, days after his wife and first lady, Peggy, tested positive.

The Governor’s Office said Monday that McMaster experiencing mild symptoms, such as a cough and slight fatigue. He underwent an outpatient Monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday to prevent his symptoms from worsening.

McMaster’s office said the governor would quarantine for the 10 days recommended by the CDC.

And, Congress finally agreed on a massive, $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that would send much-needed aid to small businesses and $600 checks to Americans as states deal ready for another post-holiday surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

President Trump has yet to sign the bill, asking lawmakers last minute to amend it and increase checks to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples. It’s a hike supported by South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and outgoing U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, among others.

But, any signs that Washington may be willing to side with Trump at the last minute look to be on ice.

The Associated Press also notes that Trump risks a federal government shut down by early next week.

ICYMI: Here’s how South Carolina’s federal delegation voted on the COVID-19 bill, and which member of Congress chose to get a vaccine or wait their turn.

Buzz Bites

▪ Gov. McMaster extended his COVID-19 emergency order late Wednesday for another 15 days.

▪ The state’s public health agency chose a Navy officer and doctor, Edward Simmer, to become its next director after months of searching for a leader during the coronavirus pandemic, a lethal disease outbreak unlike any South Carolina has experienced in a century. Simmer will have to be confirmed by the state Senate.

▪ All 46 South Carolina state senators have agreed to wear masks when the General Assembly returns to work the second week in January, Senate President Harvey Peeler wrote in a memo Monday, outlining new COVID-19 protocols amid mounting pressure from inside his chamber to avoid a potential virus outbreak.

▪ Lexington’s Town Council extended its face mask requirement by a 5-2 vote.

▪ Former Gov. Nikki Haley is teaming up with a political action committee working to elect Republican women to help Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoff election.

▪ The New York Times returned to South Carolina to speak to Black voters who helped push Joe Biden to the White House.

▪ President Trump tapped South Carolina’s Ed McMullen, a Trump supporter who went on to serve as the ambassador of Switzerland, as a new board member for the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

▪ South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison saw his fundraising records broken Thursday, after Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff eclipsed Harrison’s total war chest with $131,331,281 for his Senate campaign as of Dec. 16.

▪ The state’s Department of Corrections will ask lawmakers next year to spend $193 million in new money, including $100 million for needed facility improvements, as part of the agency’s annual budget request.

▪ Santee Cooper started sending out refunds stemming from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. The average refund? $169.

▪ Jaime Harrison’s Dirt Road PAC made an initial five-figure investment to help build up the Virginia Democratic Party’s voter registration efforts ahead of 2021 elections.

▪ COVID-19 relief grants meant for small businesses and nonprofits could come later than expected. Senate Democrats want answers.

▪ Gov. McMaster suspended Richland County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers from office immediately following her indictment on 24 charges last week that included misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain and embezzlement. If convicted on all charges, she could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Mark your calendar

Dec. 29

Kevin Marsh, the former CEO of what was SCANA, will appear in federal court in Columbia at 10 a.m. to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He’ll appear on a state charge at noon at the Richland County Judicial Center.

Jan. 3

Swearing-in ceremonies for newly-elected members of Congress, including Nancy Mace

Jan. 5

Georgia voters head to the polls to vote in two runoff races that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Jan. 12

S.C. lawmakers return to the State House for the first day of the two-day session

Jan. 13

Gov. Henry McMaster scheduled to give the State of the State address

Before we adjourn

South Carolina state Sen. Kevin L. Johnson always figured his eldest child, Kimberly, would become a public servant.

It started in high school, Johnson said, when his daughter was handed a partial athletic scholarship to play basketball at Benedict College, a historically Black university in Columbia. But she turned it down, deciding instead to enlist in the United States Army.

“I knew all along she would be a public servant,” Johnson said by phone. “I just didn’t know she was going to be an elected official.”

In January, Kimberly O. Johnson will take her seat inside the House chamber with 123 other members for the start of her first legislative work session. And across the South Carolina Capitol, 46 senators also will join their colleagues for another four years.

One will be her father, Sen. Johnson.

Click here to read about South Carolina’s rich history in legacy public service.

