SC House members offered rapid COVID-19 tests, ‘encouraged’ to wear masks for return

South Carolina’s 124 state House representatives and staff will have access to rapid COVID-19 tests upon their return to Columbia on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a memo from House Speaker Jay Lucas’ office that was provided to The State.

At the same time, lawmakers are “strongly encouraged” to wear face masks inside the House Blatt building and inside the chamber, the memo says. The guidance comes just months after lawmakers’ returned to Columbia for an emergency session during which several House members showed up to the Capitol and in public view flouted mask advisories, including a statewide rule that masks must be worn inside state-owned buildings.

The state is still reeling from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, logging more than 1,000 positive cases each day as case numbers climb back up.

As of Monday, more than 203,000 people had tested positive for the potentially deadly respiratory disease and more than 4,000 South Carolinians had died as of a result since March, according to the state’s public health agency.

“As in times past, there will be chairs along the two walls for members who wish to spread out. Everyone is strongly encouraged to use facemasks while in the Chamber; all staff will be required to wear facemasks while in the Chamber,” wrote Patrick Dennis, the speaker’s chief of staff and general counsel. “Steps will be taken to allow members to separate during seat selection.”

Dennis said masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

All 124 members, that includes 15 new House legislators, will return to Columbia on Tuesday and Wednesday not to adopt legislation, but to get their seats, settle into their new offices, get committee assignments and pick minority and majority caucus leaders.

This story will be updated.