SC politics briefing

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys’ names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

And Happy post-Thanksgiving! Loosen your pants, kick back in that lazy chair and let’s dive into a recap of this week and what’s ahead.

Forgot about the State House? We didn’t.

On Tuesday, the new 124-member S.C. House will return for a two-day organizational session where they’ll pick their seats, some will move into their new offices and many lawmakers will find out which committees they get to serve on over the next two years.

In particular, we’re watching the House’s budget committee, where a number of seats are open due to retirements or election losses.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And we’ll be keeping an eye on the Judiciary Committee, which will get a new chair after its last stepped down to be the U.S. attorney.

Coming Sunday: What impact the new 20 freshman S.C. lawmakers will have on the Legislature, from diversity to policy.

Former SCANA CEO pleads guilty to fraud charges

Kevin Marsh, the former chief of SCANA, agreed to plead guilty this week to federal conspiracy fraud charges.

His plea deal includes a prison sentence for at least 18 months and he must forfeit $5 million in connection with SCANA’s $10 billion nuclear fiasco, according to papers filed in the U.S. District Court in South Carolina.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Marsh, 65, who now lives in North Carolina, helped lead a two-year cover-up, from 2016 to 2018, of the serious financial trouble that was jeopardizing the success of not only the ongoing Fairfield County nuclear project but also the troubled financial health of SCANA.

Despite the deal, South Carolina lawmakers say it’s nothing to celebrate.

“For too long, the truth was kept from state regulators, the General Assembly and the public,” said House Speaker Jay Lucas. “This plea is the cost for those lies, and a much delayed yet welcomed step towards justice.”

ICYMI: Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on utility giant Dominion Energy to withdraw their request to hike rates.

The company wants to raise their electricity rate by about 7.7%. But customers and McMaster have argued that an increased rate could be a burden to people already financially struggling due to COVID-19.

McMaster has threatened to go to the Public Service Commission if Dominion fails to withdraw their proposal.

ICYMI: And customers of Santee Cooper and electric cooperatives have started to get their refunds in the mail.

Jaime Harrison sets his sights on DNC after Senate run

Jaime Harrison says he wasn’t the reason Democrats had a bad election night,calling criticism of his efforts as “last minute quarterbacking.”

In his first interview reflecting on the race, Harrison said he wouldn’t have anything differently in the campaign, which included flooding the airwaves with TV ads in an almost entirely virtual campaign because of the ongoing pandemic.

Now Harrison is building upon his fundraising abilities.

He started the Dirt Road Political Action Committee to raise money for Democratic Party efforts. The first push: Democratic candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections, followed by helping candidates in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial and legislative elections.

The PAC could be a good resume builder for Harrison, who isn’t shying away from becoming the next DNC chairman.

“If at the end of the day my number is called by President-elect Biden to chair the DNC, I’ll take the job. I’ll do the job,” he said.

Nancy Mace sits down with The State

Incoming 1st District Congresswoman Nancy Mace says she’s already been “blacklisted” by Democrats.

According to Mace, a congressional member told her Democrats are being instructed not to work with her on legislation. Mace, a Republican, called the tactic “enormously problematic.”

Mace narrowly beat incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham. She told The State she considers it her responsibility to represent the entire district when she begins serving in Washington — not just the people who voted for her.

“I look at the turnout of this election, with massive turnout on both sides of the aisle, and the love and hate on the fringes of both sides, too. I really think it was a referendum,” Mace said. “People are saying, ‘I’m tired of the bulls---.’ Stop allowing disagreements to be divisive. Even if we disagree on 80% of the things, let’s find 20% of things that we can move forward on and do something together.”

COVID-19 test coming to SC schools

South Carolina school districts are scrambling to work out training, logistics and safety protocols in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement last week that state health officials would soon begin distributing rapid COVID-19 test kits to schools.

But while state education department officials have been in talks with DHEC about bringing rapid COVID-19 testing to schools for some time, they were caught off guard last week when the governor announced the plan and the accelerated timeline for its rollout.

“Districts were blindsided more or less by it, because they hadn’t received anything besides us telling them we were working towards it,” said an education department spokesman. “Ideally, they would have had the guidance and been prepared to review it and answer questions from their school communities prior to any type of public announcement.”

Buzz Bites

▪ Columbia City Council and the Commission on the Future of Columbia are asking residents to fill out an equity and inclusion survey, with the hope that findings from the survey will help enhance social equity in the Capital City and provide better access to quality of life opportunities.

▪ The Columbia Fire Department issued 130 mask tickets during a three-night period last week. Each of those citations was for $100, courtesy of a beefed-up mask mandate the city approved earlier this month.

▪ Property owners who live in The Peninsula at Inlet Point South want the federal government to approve a controversial beach renourishment project that would widen a half-mile-long stretch of the sand spit by about 50 yards.

▪ Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, Historic Columbia, Richland Library, the University of South Carolina’s Institute of African American Research and others are set to host a 4-part community conversation centered on Richard Rothstein’s book “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.”

▪ Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was among a number of city leaders who met virtually with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

▪ Developers and the city of Columbia continue working to hammer out the final details on exactly how the ambitious $80 million massive private student housing tower project would look.

▪ Read how ancestors, family pedigrees, old friendships, college ties, easy cheer and even merit are all part of the mix in a ritual where candidates for South Carolina’s open judgeships parade before a judicial screening commission to see if they have the right stuff to make it on the bench.

▪ U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn laughed when asked if he was eyeing a position in the Biden administration.

▪ U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was included on a list of GOP senators who journalist Carl Bernstein said privately bad-mouthed President Donald Trump. Scott’s office disputed the tweets.

Correcting the record: In last week’s newsletter, it mentioned that Joseph Dawson’s nomination to be a federal judge in South Carolina. Dawson would be the only Black man serving as a federal judge in South Carolina if he’s confirmed, not the only Black federal judge as originally mentioned.

Mark your calendars

Nov. 30

Judicial Merit Selection Commission hearings return at 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 1

S.C. House returns to Columbia at 11 a.m. for an organizational session

Dec. 2

S.C. House members meet after the House adjourns in their respective committee to select chairs

Judicial Merit Selection Commission hearings return at noon

Dec. 14

South Carolina’s Electoral College delegates meet at 11 a.m. to cast the state’s nine votes for President Donald Trump

Before we adjourn

What do Mickey Mouse, Tupac, a goldfish, Kanye West and a man named “Carl” have in common?

They were among a long list of hopefuls chosen for Richland County sheriff during the November general election, according to a list of nearly 13,000 write-in candidates.

The compilation of potential candidates stretched across all races, as voters also sought to elect Dracula and Godzilla for coroner, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and a fish to the Richland 1 School Board, a “used piece of toilet paper” and Optimus Prime for clerk of court, Baby Yoda to the state Senate and Darth Vader, Cookie Monster and Jesus to the state House of Representatives.

Oh, and congratulations to The State reporters Andrew Caplan and Chris Trainor. Someone wrote them in for something.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Maayan Schechter (My-yahn Schek-ter), who leads The State’s State House team and covers politics and state government. Keep up with her on Twitter @MaayanSchechter or send her story tips at mschechter@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.