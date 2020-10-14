This Hilton Head park project just got $575K from Beaufort County. What’s coming?

One of the most prominent cultural sites in southern Beaufort County received over $500,000 this week from the county.

Mitchelville Freedom Park, located on Hilton Head Island’s north end, will use that money and other funds to redevelop its historic site — where the nation’s first self-governing community of formerly enslaved people used to be.

Monday night, Beaufort County voted to bypass its Hospitality-Tax application process and allocate $575,000 toward the first phase of the project.

Although the property is owned by the Town of Hilton Head Island, Beaufort County co-owns five acres along Beach City Road across from the park. The Mitchelville Freedom Park currently features “ghost structures” that explain the importance of the village, which was established in 1862.

An undated photo shows Mitchelville on Hilton Head Island. Mitchelville Preservation Society

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the $22.8 million renovation is finished, the site will include a welcome plaza that surrounds a massive live oak tree on the property, a two-story interpretive center that tells Mitchelville’s story from its establishment during the Port Royal Experiment and its impact on Gullah Geechee culture in the sea islands.

The project includes other improvements to the waterside property, including an event space and garden that will feature crops once cultivated at Mitchelville.

A draft plan for Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head Island. Town of Hilton Head Island.

Mitchelville’s significance, which many say has taken a back seat to resort development on Hilton Head, has grown in recent years as Americans embrace cultural and heritage tourism.

“There’s no reason it could not be a Mecca for people who are looking at this important history,” Mitchelville director Ahmad Ward told The Island Packet. “(Mitchelville’s) master plan is about structure, technicals and numbers, but it’s also about making sure this story gets the impact that it deserves.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The renovation project is being financed through private donors, government grants from the Town of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County, program and rental income.

A historic marker describes the Mitchelville site at Fish Haul Creek Park and the home of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park as seen on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 on Hilton Head Island. On Thursday, a commission recommended that Town of Hilton Head Island Town Council change the name of Fish Haul Creek Park to Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park. The existing Mitchelville Beach Park would be renamed Fish Haul Beach Park. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

In a region dotted with markers of the violent history of slavery and racism — monuments to plantations, Charleston slave markets and lynching —Mitchelville preservationists want to showcase the historical community’s resilience.

“Take any cliche about ‘pulling yourselves up by your bootstraps’ and that was happening here with these people, who were told their whole lives they were inferior,” Ward said.