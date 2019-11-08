SC spending plan projected to be largest ever, exceeding $10 billion, forecasters say

South Carolina lawmakers got their first look at how much new money they will have available to spend when they return to Columbia in 2020 and begin debate over the upcoming year’s budget.

It’s a lot — nearly $2 billion, or roughly twice what they had extra to spend last year, the state’s budget forecasters announced on Friday.

The new cash is expected to bring the state’s total general fund budget to $10.2 billion, according to the latest projections.

That new money could, in part, go toward raising teacher pay and fixing years of deferred maintenance at state-owned buildings, which would include the state’s prisons system, state lawmakers told The State earlier this month.

Of that new money, $815 million is recurring, meaning it could go toward those raises for teachers and state employees. Another $1 billion of it is strictly for one-time costs, which could help pay for security upgrades at the state’s prisons and years of deferred at state-owned buildings and universities.

The S.C. House takes the first shot at drafting the state budget, starting with the chamber’s powerful Ways and Means Committee. House budget chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, told The State the figure was more than expected.

“It shows the strength of South Carolina,” Smith said. “It shows that the policies that the General Assembly and the governors have put in place over the years is starting to work. The fundamentals of our economy are strong and unemployment is low, and the future is bright for South Carolina. I’m pleased in that regard.”

Budget requests from hundreds of agencies are expected to come out this month.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will unveil his proposed budget in January.

But Friday, the governor gave a hint at what his proposal may include.

“Prosperity requires fiscal restraint and conservative stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” McMaster tweeted Friday. “As I have said before, a surplus means prioritizing and funding the state’s most critical needs, then returning the rest to the taxpayers or cutting taxes.”

This story will be updated.