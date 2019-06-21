SC Dems pack Columbia plaza awaiting presidential candidates at Clyburn’s fish fry

What the Jim Clyburn endorsement means and mends U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. Jamie Self explained what it meant for the Clinton campaign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. Jamie Self explained what it meant for the Clinton campaign.

Charles Ranken of Columbia hasn’t decided who he’ll vote for in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

“I’m waiting to hear one person say one thing that I want to hear,” Ranken told The State.

Kay Banks, also a Columbia resident, is still torn, too: “I think there are too many people in the field right now to help people decide.”

On Friday night, 21 of the 23 Democratic presidential candidates were hoping to help Ranken, Banks and others make up their minds.

As of 9 p.m., those candidates had not yet taken the stage at U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” — S.C. Democrats’ annual party that lets average South Carolinians mix and mingle with local and national politicians.

But outside the gates of Coble Plaza — the massive open-aired terrace hosting what will be the biggest fish fry in the event’s 27-year history — contenders’ most loyal supporters were chanting into bullhorns and marching in circles hoisting signs with campaign slogans.

“How do we win? Brick by brick,” said supporters of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., some of whom had giant cardboard cut-outs of the candidate’s face. “How do we get there? Hope and hustle.”

“L-I-Z. She has a plan for me,” chanted backers of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Though Friday presented a major opportunity for candidates to appeal to voters in the critical early primary state, not everyone came to be sold a pitch.

The Keller family of Irmo was ready to back former Vice President Joe Biden from the beginning. Travis Keller, a teacher, said Biden’s education platform resonated with him. Cynthia Keller said the Affordable Care Act, which Biden helped pass in 2010 with President Barack Obama, ensured the Kellers’ 11-year-old son, Cameron — a triple-organ transplant recipient — could receive coverage and proper treatment.

Jim Salley of Orangeburg — a Clyburn constituent and longtime associate of the congressman — has attended almost every fish fry since the very first, considerably more humble installment in 1992.

“I’m a good Democrat,” said Salley. “If you’re from South Carolina and you’re a Democrat ... then you know something about the fish fry.”

