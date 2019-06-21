Politics & Government

SC Dems pack Columbia plaza awaiting presidential candidates at Clyburn’s fish fry

What the Jim Clyburn endorsement means and mends

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. Jamie Self explained what it meant for the Clinton campaign. By
Up Next
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. Jamie Self explained what it meant for the Clinton campaign. By
COLUMBIA, SC

Charles Ranken of Columbia hasn’t decided who he’ll vote for in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

“I’m waiting to hear one person say one thing that I want to hear,” Ranken told The State.

Kay Banks, also a Columbia resident, is still torn, too: “I think there are too many people in the field right now to help people decide.”

On Friday night, 21 of the 23 Democratic presidential candidates were hoping to help Ranken, Banks and others make up their minds.

As of 9 p.m., those candidates had not yet taken the stage at U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” — S.C. Democrats’ annual party that lets average South Carolinians mix and mingle with local and national politicians.

But outside the gates of Coble Plaza — the massive open-aired terrace hosting what will be the biggest fish fry in the event’s 27-year history — contenders’ most loyal supporters were chanting into bullhorns and marching in circles hoisting signs with campaign slogans.

“How do we win? Brick by brick,” said supporters of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., some of whom had giant cardboard cut-outs of the candidate’s face. “How do we get there? Hope and hustle.”

“L-I-Z. She has a plan for me,” chanted backers of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Though Friday presented a major opportunity for candidates to appeal to voters in the critical early primary state, not everyone came to be sold a pitch.

The Keller family of Irmo was ready to back former Vice President Joe Biden from the beginning. Travis Keller, a teacher, said Biden’s education platform resonated with him. Cynthia Keller said the Affordable Care Act, which Biden helped pass in 2010 with President Barack Obama, ensured the Kellers’ 11-year-old son, Cameron — a triple-organ transplant recipient — could receive coverage and proper treatment.

Jim Salley of Orangeburg — a Clyburn constituent and longtime associate of the congressman — has attended almost every fish fry since the very first, considerably more humble installment in 1992.

“I’m a good Democrat,” said Salley. “If you’re from South Carolina and you’re a Democrat ... then you know something about the fish fry.”

Check back for updates from The State’s team covering the fish fry.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all 9 stories
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Emma Dumain

Emma Dumain works out of the McClatchy Washington bureau, where she reports on the South Carolina congressional delegation for The State, The Herald, The Sun News, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She was previously the Washington correspondent for the Charleston, South Carolina Post and Courier. Dumain also covered Congress for Roll Call and Congressional Quarterly.

Maayan Schechter

Maayan Schechter (My-yawn Schek-ter) covers the S.C. State House and politics for The State. She grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and graduated from the University of North Carolina-Asheville. She has previously worked at the Aiken Standard and the Greenville News.

  Comments  