Dems put vulnerable Rep. in tough spot: Snub defense programs or vote for a pay raise?

Joe Cunningham the day after defeating Katie Arrington for SC Congress seat Congressman-elect Joe Cunningham holds a press conference after a call by his opponent Katie Arrington, conceding the race. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Congressman-elect Joe Cunningham holds a press conference after a call by his opponent Katie Arrington, conceding the race.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham could find himself in an impossible position next week: Vote against a bill that funds defense programs, or vote for legislation that, in effect, gives himself a raise.

The South Carolina Democrat is hoping it doesn’t come to that.

But House Democratic leaders appear to be moving ahead with their proposal to end a longtime ban on automatic increases to congressional salaries, putting Cunningham and other vulnerable incumbents who want to appear tough on spending in a tough political spot.





Paychecks for members of Congress have been capped at $174,000 annually since 2009, but now there’s interest in allowing cost-of-living increases to go into effect. Accordingly, party leaders have chosen not to put a provision in a package of government spending bills, which includes the federal defense spending measure, that would explicitly ban the salary increase, thereby allowing the cost-of-living increase to go into effect automatically.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cunningham is pushing for party leaders to either reinstate the ban or vote on an amendment to put the prohibition back into the underlying bill. He spoke personally with U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., on Wednesday to register his displeasure.

“I can’t justify voting to increase my salary when the national debt just hit 22 trillion dollars for the first time ever,” Cunningham said in a statement to McClatchy. “Congress should focus on balancing the budget, not raising its own pay.

“The people of the Lowcountry sent me to Congress to ban offshore drilling, help our veterans, and tackle our skyrocketing debt,” he continued. “One thing they didn’t send me up here to do is put more money in my own pocket.”

Cuningham is facing one of his party’s toughest reelection fights of the 2020 election cycle. The first Democrat to win in the 1st Congressional District in nearly three decades, Republicans are working hard to take the seat back, and are looking for any signs of weakness they can use to their advantage.

If Cunningham votes against the package, he’s voting against funding programs that are crucial to his state and district that have a significant military presence. If he votes for the legislation, Republicans will accuse Cunningham of looking out for his own self-interest.





Either way, it’s fodder for Republicans to go after him.

In the best case scenario, Democratic leaders would agree to just put the ban back into the spending bill. Another compromise would be for leaders to allow debate, and a vote, on the House floor on Cunningham’s proposed amendment to reinstate it.

Other lawmakers have submitted similar amendments for consideration, all Republicans with the exception of another vulnerable Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.

But that’s not likely that will happen, since it puts all members in a difficult spot and even gives Republicans a win.

Spokespeople for members of House Democratic leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



