Deal reached to push long-delayed Charleston interstate project forward

South Carolina’s financing arm for major road projects and Charleston County reached an agreement Thursday to build a long-delayed extension of Interstate 526.

After a nearly two-hour executive session, the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank voted 5-2 Thursday to sign a new contract with the state Transportation Department and Charleston County to help pay for the roughly $725 million project, extending 526 from West Ashley onto Johns and James islands.

The project has been mired in controversy for years, delayed over disputes over who would pay how much, leading the Infrastructure Bank to kill an agreement last summer.

Proponents say the project will alleviate traffic in one of the Lowcountry’s heavily congested areas. However, opponents say extending the interstate only will lead to more residential development, causing more traffic headaches.

Under a new deal reached Thursday, the Infrastructure Bank will cover $420 million of the project’s costs. Charleston County and city will cover the rest of the tab — more than $300 million, much higher originally estimated.

After years of delays, the bank revived the I-526 project in October, negotiating a new agreement with Charleston County and the DOT. The project also received a key endorsement from Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who was sworn into office Wednesday for his first four-year term.

In his inaugural speech, the governor Wednesday did not mention I-526 specifically but promised more investment in infrastructure.

“Over and over we are recognized as one of the best places in the country to do business — and to visit or vacation,” said McMaster, who is starting his first four-year term. “To continue and accelerate this economic prosperity, we must keep taxes low, eliminate suffocating regulations and invest in infrastructure.”