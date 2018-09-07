Fearful mother in ad attacking Sharice Davids is a Kansas GOP official

A fearful mother stares into a camera and warns that Democratic candidate Sharice Davids will put her four children at risk.
In a new ad from a super PAC linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Alana Roethle of Leawood, Kansas, calls Davids “too risky for Kansas families.”
What Roethle does not say in the ad is that she is secretary of the Kansas Republican Party and a member of the Kansas Lottery Commission, who was appointed to her seat by then-Gov. Sam Brownback in 2015.
In the ad, she parrots a GOP talking point about the Johnson County Democrat’s position on border security in the ad that contrasts footage of Roethle’s smiling children against images of shadowy hooded figures and protests.
Roethle has long-standing ties to both the state and national GOP. She served as a delegate at the 2016 Republican convention and attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to her biography on the state party’s website.
The ad was paid for by The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to House GOP leadership that works to elect congressional Republicans. It does not mention or disclose Roethle’s official role with the party.
Courtney Alexander, CLF’s spokeswoman, dismissed the relevance of Roethle’s party role when asked about the ad Friday morning.
“This is a woman who has a family and is educating voters about Sharice Davids’ liberal out of touch positions for the district,”Alexander said in a phone call.
Roethle did not immediately return a phone call.
The ad launched Friday along with another that more directly attacks Davids over comments she made on a progressive podcast in July in which she voiced support for defunding U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.
CLF has reserved $1.4 million of television ad time in the Kansas City market ahead of Yoder’s November showdown with Davids.
Davids’ campaign accused Yoder and his allies of trying to “distract and divide when he knows he can’t defend his own record.”
In an ad of her own, Davids has accused Republicans of twisting her words and has emphatically denied claims she supports abolishing the federal agency that enforces immigration law, despite saying on the podcast that defunding would be “essentially the same thing” during the podcast interview.
