Calm returns to Hilton Head mayoral forum after Holocaust Revisionist erupts early on

Hilton Head mayoral candidates laid out their political platforms during a forum on Tuesday — mentioning issues such as transparency with the town council, development and the environment. But first, one candidate erupted after the first question.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Island Packet App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service