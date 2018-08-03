Tanner says voters’ desire for ‘change’ explains his poor showing in Bluffton
Sheriff PJ Tanner faced strong competition from JoJo Woodward in June's Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff -- especially in his hometown of Bluffton where he lost most precincts. Here, he gives his take on what happened.
When Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner heard rumors that Capt. JoJo Woodward was going to run against him for sheriff, Tanner says he confronted him about it and Woodward denied it. But months later, Woodward resigned and announced his candidacy.
Former Hilton Head Island town councilman and mayor Tom Peeples announced on Tuesday that he is running again for mayor, an office he held from 1995 to 2010. Here, he talks about why he's running and what he hopes to achieve if elected.
Storms kept gubernatorial candidate John Warren from appearing on Hilton Head Island Monday, so State Sen. Tom Davis spoke in his stead. He argued that though Donald Trump is supporting Gov. Henry McMaster, Warren is the more Trump-like candidate.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, in Beaufort on Monday for a tour of the Geismar-Modern Track Maintenance factory there, gives his opinion the the likelihood of success for Pres. Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-on.
The Jenkins family of the Car Moorer Acres neighborhood in Hardeeville has been dealing with rusty looking water since 2010. Here, Shelby Padgett Jenkins shows off the water that Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority says is safe.
Doris Grant recently shut down her septic tank when Hilton Head Island Public Service District brought sewer service to her street. Here, she talks about a time her septic system overflowed and how happy she is not to have to worry about it any more.
U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman defended taking out a gun at a meeting with constituents last week. Norman said he didn't break any laws. Officials from the S.C. Democratic Party said they have asked the state law enforcement division to investigate.
Several Beaufort County leaders — including Mayor Bennett, Sheriff Tanner and former county administrator Gary Kubic — showed up at last week's county council meeting to urge the appointment of Josh Gruber.
Former S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn had this to say while speaking to the media after his sentencing on Monday at the Beaufort County Courthouse. In December, Quinn offered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. On Monday, Judge Ca
Jessica Bonilla Garcia is a Dreamer. She was born in Mexico, attended Hilton Head Island High School, graduated from Columbia College in Columbia, South Carolina, lives in Bluffton and is employed as a graphic designer and holds a DACA visa. In an
Selena Nelson was fired from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office after she failed a polygraph test about an incident that occurred in a local business where she allegedly used profanity and raised her voice at the store clerk while in uniform. Pr