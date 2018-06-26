Immigrant advocates plan Saturday protest in Bluffton. Here's when and where

Immigrant advocate groups are planning a Bluffton rally on Saturday to protest the separation of immigrant children and parents at the United States-Mexico border.





A "peaceful protest" will start at 9:30 a.m. along Bluffton Road. A rally will take place at 10:15 a.m. at Bluffton Village Town Center —the area next to the Bluffton Post Office — and the protest will begin again at 11:30 a.m., the groups said in a news release.

The protest is being sponsored by the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition, Lowcounty Indivisible, Sun City Indivisible, the Beaufort County Democratic Party, the South of the Broad Democratic Club, and the National Families Belong Together coalition.

Under the banner of "Families Belong Together," rallies are being held across the United States to call for reuniting families separated at the border and in support of a "comprehensive human immigration policy," the news release said.

SIGN UP