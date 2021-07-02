Kremlin: Putin, Macron pledge to improve Russian-European relations

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to improve relations between Russia and Europe, the Kremlin said on Friday after a telephone call between the two leaders.

Working on pressing issues such as cybersecurity, combating global terrorism and environmental protection could bring about a return to what the Kremlin described as "normal and respectful dialogue."

Of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the two leaders said they were ready for further talks to implement the goals of the Minsk peace plan of 2015.

Moscow accused Kiev of sabotaging earlier ceasefires.

Relations between Europe and Russia have become strained for reasons beyond war-torn eastern Ukraine, where peace efforts have stalled and fighting continues between government troops and Russian-backed separatist rebels after seven years. More than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to U.N. estimates.

Further areas of disagreement include Russia's treatment of jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the dispute over Belarus where protests have raged for nearly a year after disputed elections and the poisoning of a former spy in Britain, among others.