Taliban kill at least 10 Afghan force members in overnight attacks

KABUL — At least 10 members of the Afghan security forces were killed after Taliban militants overran a checkpoint in the northern province of Kunduz, officials said on Friday.

Another 11 security forces were wounded in the overnight attack that happened in Imam Saheb district, three provincial councillors told dpa.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern Ghazni province, at least seven soldiers were wounded after government forces shot a Taliban suicide bomber riding an explosive-packed armored vehicle, officials said.

Provincial governor spokesman Wahidullah Jumazada said the insurgents attacked security bases surrounding the provincial capital from several directions, but the attacks were repulsed with the help of air support.

A civilian was killed during the car bombing, Jumazada added.

Despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha since mid-September, the violence continues in Afghanistan. The Taliban has so far refused to accept a ceasefire.

The talks are aimed at ending decades of war, but there has been no breakthrough.

This comes as the United States is scheduled to complete the withdrawal of another 2,500 troops from the country based on a deal signed with the Taliban last year.

The deal paves the way for the gradual withdrawal of all international forces from Afghanistan; in return the Taliban committed to renounce violence and enter into talks with the government.