American IS suspect repatriated from Turkish-Greek border

An man who is identified by Turkish news reports as a U.S. citizen who has been deported by Turkey and is now stuck in the heavily militarized no-man's land between Greece and Turkey, after Greece refused to take him in, near Pazarkule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, Monday Nov. 11, 2019. Ankara began deporting captured foreign IS fighters, and asked to comment on the reports, Erdogan said: "Whether they are stuck there at the border it doesn't concern us. We will continue to send them. Whether they take them or not, it is not our concern." (DHA via AP)

Turkey’s interior minister says an American Islamic State group suspect who was stranded in a no man’s land between Greece and Turkey, has been deported to the United States.

Suleyman Soylu said Friday the man was put on a plane “a short time ago.”

The man had been struck in the border area for five days. On Thursday, Turkey's Interior Ministry said repatriation was underway after the U.S. agreed to accept him and provided travel documents.

He has been identified by local media as 39-year-old Muhammad Darwis B., a U.S. citizen of Jordanian origin.