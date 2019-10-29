Cambodian police keep up search for British backpacker

Tourists get off from a speedboat at a pier of O'Chheuteal beach as they are back from Koh Rong island of Preah Sihanouk province where British national Amelia Bambridge went missing, Cambodia, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. About 150 people have joined the search for Bambridge who is missing on the Cambodian island popular with travelers, a senior police officer said. AP Photo

A top Cambodian police official involved in the search for a missing British backpacker says the mission will not end until she is found.

The police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, Maj. Gen. Chuon Narin, said Tuesday the search for 21-year-old Amelia Bambridge has been expanded to cover not only Koh Rong island, where she was last seen, and surrounding waters, but also nearby islands and farther offshore in the Gulf of Thailand.

He said local fishermen and neighboring provinces in southwestern Cambodia have been alerted.

Bambridge hasn't been seen since last Wednesday night, when she left a beach party. Her bag with money and a cellphone was found on a nearby beach, and her passport was found in the room where she was staying.