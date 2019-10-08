Climate activists block roads, protest in Australian cities

Climate change protestors from the Extinction Rebellion movement gather to demonstrate at Town Hall in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. In a series of protests also including Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, protestors are demanding much more urgent action against climate change. AP Photo

Activists are blocking roads and protesting in Australian cities for a second day of global protests by the Extinction Rebellion movement demanding more urgent actions on climate change.

The activists are trying to pressure the Australian government into declaring a climate emergency.

In Brisbane, protesters chained themselves to intersections. A protester hanging from a harness beneath a bridge was taken into police custody.

More than 100 protesters dressed as bees in a Sydney park Tuesday to highlight their claim that insects are under threat.

Activists with the movement earlier stopped traffic in European cities and smeared themselves in fake blood and lay in New York streets.