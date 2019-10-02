Iran supports European plan to bolster nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends the Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran supports a plan by European countries to bolster a nuclear deal Tehran reached with the West in 2015 and from which the United States withdrew last year.

Speaking during a weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday, Rouhani said: "We agree with the general framework by the Europeans." France, Britain and Germany had urged Tehran to enter talks about a new arrangement on the nuclear deal.

Rouhani said the plan included preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, securing its support for regional peace, lifting U.S. sanctions and the immediate resumption of Iranian oil exports.

He said the plan could have been discussed during his New York visit last week for the U.N. General Assembly, but that President Donald Trump scuppered chances by openly threatening to impose more sanctions.