12 dead, 35 missing in boat accident on southern India river

An official says a sightseeing boat has capsized on a swollen river in southern India, killing 12 people and leaving 35 others missing.

Andra Pradesh state's home minister, M. Sucharita, says there were 61 people — 50 passengers and 11 crew members, all of them Indian nationals — on board the boat when it capsized on the Godavari river on Sunday.

A search operation is underway to try to find the missing people.

Sucharita says 14 people who were wearing life jackets were rescued by local fishermen.

The accident occurred near Kachuluru village in East Godavari district, 380 kilometers (236 miles) east of the state's capital, Hyderabad. The boat was heading from Singanapalli to Papikondalu, a famous tourist spot.