The Latest: UK court rejects claim vs parliament suspension

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit to West Yorkshire in England, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson kept up his push Thursday for an early general election as a way to break Britain's Brexit impasse, as lawmakers moved to stop the U.K. leaving the European Union next month without a divorce deal. Danny Lawson

The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Britain's High Court has rejected a claim that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is acting unlawfully by suspending Parliament for several weeks ahead of the country's scheduled departure from the European Union.

Transparency campaigner Gina Miller took the government to court in a bid to stop the suspension scheduled for next week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

High Court judges ruled against her on Friday but said the case can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The top court is due to hear the case on Sept. 17.

___

9:30 a.m.

Britain's opposition parties are deciding whether to back Boris Johnson's call for an election, or try to put more pressure on the embattled prime minister first.

Jeremy Corbyn, who heads the main opposition Labour Party, is speaking to other party leaders Friday about a vote scheduled for next week.

Johnson has lost one such vote but plans to try again Monday, saying an election is the only way to break the deadlock over Brexit.

The opposition wants to be sure that Johnson can't take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce agreement. Parliament is in the midst of passing a law that would compel the government to seek a Brexit postponement.

Johnson said Thursday he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit.