The Latest: German official demands post-Brexit clarity

A general view of the Parliament at night in London, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. With Britain's prime minister weakened by a major defeat in Parliament, defiant lawmakers were moving Wednesday to bar Boris Johnson from pursuing a "no-deal" departure from the European Union. AP Photo

The Latest on Britain's bid to leave the European Union (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

Germany's economy minister is urging British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to present proposals for a post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, saying Britain's departure will bring "burdens on both sides."

Peter Altmaier told Germany's Funke newspaper group Thursday that he expects Johnson "to deal responsibly with the citizens of his country and the EU partners."

Altmaier says, "It's not just about the issue of a deal or no deal, but about the time after the exit: we urgently need clarity on what the future relationship will look like."

He says that, for example, customs controls in the case of an unregulated Brexit would be significantly more expensive.

___

7:30 a.m.

A bill blocking a no-deal Brexit is on course to pass into law before Parliament is suspended next week.

The British Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords, voted early Thursday to push through the bill.

The bill's supporters had feared its opponents in the Lords could try to stop it by filibustering.

But in a session that lasted until 1.30 a.m. in London, peers agreed to return the bill to the Commons on Monday for any amendments before passing into law.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons hope to pass the bill into law — a process that can take months — in days because Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to suspend Parliament at some point next week until Oct. 14.

Johnson is looking for ways to bring about a national election after rebellious British lawmakers moved to block his plan to leave the European Union next month without a divorce deal and rejected his call to trigger a snap poll.

___

5:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for new ways to bring about a national election after rebellious British lawmakers rejected his call to trigger a snap poll and moved to block his plan to leave the European Union next month without a divorce deal.

Events have spiraled out of Johnson's control. He leads a government with no majority in Parliament and may not be able to secure an election that could change that fact.

The latest setback for Johnson came Wednesday evening after he called for a national election on Oct. 15, saying it was the only way out of Britain's Brexit impasse after lawmakers moved to block his plan to leave the European Union next month without a divorce deal.

But Parliament turned down his motion and the prime minister indicated he would try again, saying an election was the only way forward for the country and urging opposition lawmakers to "reflect overnight and in the course of the next few days."