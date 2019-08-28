Ukrainian court frees Russian journalist

A Ukrainian court has released a Russian journalist, an apparent signal that a much-anticipated prisoner exchange with Russia is getting on track.

The court ruled Wednesday to free Kirill Vyshinskiy on parole following more than a year in jail. Vyshinskiy, the Kiev bureau chief for the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency, has been in custody since his arrest on treason charges in May 2018.

Vyshinskiy's release appears to herald the start of a prisoner swap with Russia that has been discussed since former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the Ukrainian presidency in April.

Ukraine has urged Russia to release 24 Ukrainian sailors captured off Crimea in November, along with other prisoners. Zelenskiy has made getting Ukrainian prisoners home and settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine his top policy priorities.