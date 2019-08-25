Hong Kong protesters gather in rain for pro-democracy march

Riot police gather around small fires during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Chinese police said Saturday they released an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong as the city's pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again, this time to call for the removal of "smart lampposts" that raised fears of stepped-up surveillance. AP Photo

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong filed into an athletic stadium in a steady rain Sunday for another pro-democracy march, one day after clashes with police who used tear gas to disperse them.

Carrying umbrellas, they walked along one side of the running track at Kwai Chung sports ground ahead of the planned march. Others waited under shelter in the stands.

The march in an outlying community in Hong Kong's New Territories was starting near the Kwai Fong rail station, which has become a focal point of protesters after police used tear gas in the station earlier this month.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong for more than two months. Their five demands include democratic elections in the Chinese territory and an investigation into police use of force to quell the protests.

A large group clashed with police Saturday after a march in the Kowloon Bay neighborhood, building barricades and setting fires in the streets. Police said they arrested 29 people, from 17 to 52 years old, for various offenses, including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers.