Sudan protesters, army announce new ruling body after deal

Sudanese pro-democracy supporters celebrate a final power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council Saturday, Aug 17, 2019, in the capital, Khartoum. The deal paves the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April. (AP Photo)

Sudan's pro-democracy movement and the army have announced a joint ruling body, disbanding the military council that had taken over the country after ousting longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

The new, 11-member body — called the Sovereign Council — is to rule Sudan for a little over three years until elections can be held.

The council was created under a power-sharing deal between the two sides and announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The body will be headed by a military official for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

It was to be announced Sunday, to be followed by the disbanding military council. But the decision was delayed because of last-minute, internal disputes over the opposition appointees.