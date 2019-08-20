Yemeni separatists, government forces clash in the south

In this Friday Aug. 9, 2019 frame grab from video, Southern Transitional Council separatist fighters head toward the presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen. The separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates began withdrawing Sunday from positions they seized from the internationally-recognized government in Aden. Both the southern separatists and the government forces are ostensibly allies in the Saudi-led military coalition that’s been battling the Houthi rebels in northern Yemen since 2015, but the four days of fighting in Aden have exposed a major rift in the alliance. (AP Photo)

Yemeni officials and local residents say clashes between forces loyal to the country's internationally recognized government and separatists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, killed at least three people in southern Abyan province.

The fighting between the two — ostensible allies against the rebel Houthis — further complicates Yemen's civil war.

The officials and residents say militiamen from the separatist Southern Transitional Council, trained by the UAE, are besieging a military camp and government buildings the provincial capital, Zinjibar.

They say the clashes also wounded nine civilians.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to the media, while the residents spoke anonymously, fearing reprisal.

The clashes come after separatists earlier this month wrested control of the port city of Aden, west of Abyan.