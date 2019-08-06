Ex-cardinal letters show signs of grooming victims for abuse

This July 2019 photo shows a detail from a copy of a 1987 letter written by then-Newark, N.J. Archbishop Theodore McCarrick to a seminarian in the state. The closing reads, "Love, Uncle Ted." Letters and postcards the clergyman wrote to three men he is accused of sexually abusing and harassing show how he groomed his victims, experts say. AP Photo

Letters and postcards the former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick wrote to three men he allegedly sexually abused and harassed show how he groomed his victims, experts say.

Two abuse prevention experts reviewed the correspondence at the request of The Associated Press. They said McCarrick's use of familiarity and boasts about his own power were ways he made the men feel special.

AP is publishing the correspondence ahead of the promised release of the Vatican's own report into who knew what and when about McCarrick's misconduct.

Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick in February. McCarrick denies the allegations.