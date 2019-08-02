Afghan official: Taliban strike police checkpoint, kill 10

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. America began bombing Afghanistan after 9/11 to root out al-Qaida fighters, who were being harbored by the Taliban. Nearly 19 years later, Khalilzad says he’s satisfied with the militant group’s pledge to keep terror groups from using Afghanistan as a launch pad for attacks against the West. AP Photo

Afghan officials say the Taliban have targeted a police checkpoint in the central Day Kundi province, killing at least 10 policemen there.

The provincial governor, Anwar Rahmati, also says that 15 policemen were wounded in Friday's attack in the district of Patu. He says the insurgents also suffered casualties.

However, provincial councilman Ghayrat Jawaheri gave a higher death toll, saying 13 policemen were killed. The different tolls couldn't immediately be reconciled.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban now effectively control half the country. The insurgents have been meeting with U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad since late last year for talks on finding a peaceful resolution to the nearly 18-year war.

The Taliban refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government, considering it a U.S. puppet.