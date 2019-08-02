US negotiator has ‘good talks’ with Japan, S. Korean envoys

Respective special envoys for North Korea, U.S. negotiator Stephen Biegun, left, South Korean negotiator Lee Do-hoon and Japan's negotiator Kenji Kanasugi, right, walk together at the media center during the ASEAN and East Asia summits in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Jonathan Ernst

The chief U.S. negotiator with North Korea has met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Thailand.

Stephen Biegun (BEE-gun) says he had "good talks" with them on the prospects for resuming stalled denuclearization discussions despite a flurry of recent missile tests by the North.

The three men met on Friday on the sidelines of an Asian security conference in Bangkok where U.S. officials had hoped to also see a North Korean representative. North Korea, however, stayed away from the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum that has in the past served as a venue for talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier Friday that he wished the North Koreans had come. But he also expressed optimism that talks would resume soon.