Double meteor showers will streak across the sky next week. Here’s when to see them

Here are 5 astronomical events to watch this year Get out your telescopes, space cadets! Here are five big astronomical events in the night sky visible from North America. It's best to view these events in dark places, away from light pollution. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Get out your telescopes, space cadets! Here are five big astronomical events in the night sky visible from North America. It's best to view these events in dark places, away from light pollution.

If you’re looking for shooting stars, the end of July is a good time to see them: two meteor showers will peak simultaneously on the nights of July 28 and 29, according to ABC30.

The Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will light up the sky on those nights, according to Forbes.

Observers could see as many as 20 meteors per hour from the Delta Aquarids, while the Alpha Capricornids are expected to produce only about five meteors per hour, Forbes said.

The Delta Aquarids are best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, according to NASA. However, they’ll be visible in “mid-northern latitudes,” according to EarthSky.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The best times to try and see the meteors are after midnight and before dawn, according to EarthSky.

As there will be no moon at the end of the month, the skies will be darker than usual, meaning it’ll be an optimal time to try and see meteors, according to National Geographic.

For viewers in the Northern Hemisphere, the Delta Aquarids will appear to radiate from the constellation Aquarius, which will be in the low southern horizon, according to National Geographic.

If you’re looking for meteors, NASA recommends lying flat on your back in an area away from city lights — and come prepared with a blanket or lawn chair. Look up and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust; then you’ll be able to see the show.

The Delta Aquarids are active until Aug. 23, which means they’ll also overlap with the famous Perseid meteor shower, often considered to be the best meteor shower of the year, according to NASA.

The Perseids will peak in mid-August, but are active from July 14 through Aug. 24, NASA said.