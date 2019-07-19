The Latest: Merkel pushes diplomacy to defuse Gulf tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif addresses the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on developments related to tensions between the U.S and Iran (all times local):

3 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is praising French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to facilitate talks between Iran and the United States, saying diplomatic efforts are critical.

Merkel told reporters on Friday that "every possibility for contact should be sought to prevent an escalation."

Since the U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran last year, the other parties to the agreement — Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China and the European Union — have been trying to preserve it.

But Merkel says "the fact that we are keeping to this agreement doesn't mean that we don't see a lot of what Iran is doing very critically, like the influence on Syria, the attitude to Israel, the influence in the Yemen war concerns us a lot, the ballistic missile program."

She says that "outside the agreement, there is good reason for further talks with Iran about these activities."

___

2:50 p.m.

China has praised an Iranian offer to speed up ratification of an agreement on access to its nuclear sites, while criticizing the latest U.S. sanctions on Chinese and other entities for allegedly helping Iran buy materials for its nuclear program.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday that the offer from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sends "a positive signal that Iran is willing to seek a compromise solution."

The Iranian parliament is not due to ratify the agreement with the International Atomic Energy Association until 2023.

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on companies and individuals in Iran, China and Belgium.

Geng said China opposes America's "long-armed jurisdiction over other countries, including China." He called U.S. unilateral sanctions the root cause of the current tension.

___

2:40 p.m.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it will release images taken by a drone that President Donald Trump says was hit by a U.S. warship to disprove his claim.

The Guard's website, sepahnews.com, published a statement on Friday saying these images will show the Guard's drone had been carrying out its regular mission as the USS Boxer arrived in the Strait of Hormuz.

It didn't say when the images would be released.

Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The Guard said the drone sent images before and after the time the Americans claimed the aircraft was destroyed on Thursday. The Iranian drone reportedly later returned to base safely.

The statement added that Guard forces continue to carefully monitor all movements of foreigners — especially "the terrorist forces" of the U.S. and the British in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.

___

2:25 p.m.

An Iranian lawmaker says the U.S. president is seeking to increase tensions in the Persian Gulf region by "falsely claiming" that a U.S. warship targeted an Iranian drone.

Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesman of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, says that "with such allegations, America plans to create tensions and psychological warfare in the region and in Iran, and hide its failures."

His remarks were carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Friday.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said an American warship, the USS Boxer, took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

Hosseini also added that "Trump's claim is not endorsed by anyone, because it is not true."

___

11:40 a.m.

An Iranian news agency is reporting that the country's armed forces say all Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf returned safely to their bases.

The report comes after President Donald Trump on Thursday said an American warship, the USS Boxer, took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekari as saying on Friday that "all Iranian drones that are in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, including the one which the U.S. president mentioned, after carrying out scheduled identification and control missions, have returned to their bases."

Gen. Shekarchi also said there have been no reports of any confrontation between the USS Boxer and an Iranian drone.

___

10:30 a.m.

Iran is denying a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the strategic Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted on Friday: "We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else."

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in New York for U.N. meetings, said there's "no information about losing a drone."

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries, less than one month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.