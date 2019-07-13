Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens; 2 ossuaries found

This picture taken on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 shows the view of the Teutonic Cemetery inside the Vatican. On Thursday, July 11, 2019 the Vatican opened a pair of tombs inside the cemetery after further investigation into the case of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, Emanuela Orlandi, who disappeared in 1983 only to find that the tombs were empty. AP Photo

The mystery over the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee has taken yet another twist following excavations this week at a Vatican City cemetery.

The Vatican said Saturday it had discovered two ossuaries under a manhole that are now the subject of forensic investigation.

The Vatican on Thursday had pried open the tombs of two 19th-century German princesses in hopes of finding the remains of Emanuela Orlandi after her family received a tip she might be buried there. Those hopes were dashed when the tombs were completely empty.

The Vatican noted at the time that structural work had been carried out on the Teutonic Holy Field cemetery near St. Peter's Basilica in the 1800s and more recently, and that further investigation would be done.