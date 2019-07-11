Hamas says Israeli troops shoot dead militant in Gaza

Gaza's Hamas rulers say Israeli troops have shot and killed a militant in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hamas' armed wing says Thursday that the military "deliberately" fired at one of its members, 28-year-old Mahmoud al-Adham, in the town of Beit Hanoun. It vowed to retaliate.

The Israeli military says it noticed two "armed suspects" near the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence and responded with warning shots.

Gaza's Health Ministry said al-Adham was wounded in his leg and died later at the hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is the first fatality at the border area since an informal cease-fire in May ended the worst round of violence between Hamas and Israel since a 2014 war.

The Israeli military recently exposed an attack tunnel during construction of its subterranean barrier around the territory.