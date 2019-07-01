The Latest: Police warn protests trying to break glass panel

Protesters wear masks, rain coats and hold umbrellas as they face off against police in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong pushed barriers and dumpsters into the streets early Monday morning in an apparent bid to block access to a symbolically important ceremony marking the anniversary of the return of the former British colony to China. AP Photo

The Latest on protests on the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China (all times local):

3 p.m.

Police are warning combative protesters to stop trying to break into the Hong Kong legislative building.

With a crowd of a hundred or more people around them, a group of eight to 10 people repeatedly rammed a shopping cart and poles into a glass panel. After they managed to get the cart wedged into the damaged panel, police grabbed the cart away from them. They also posted a sign saying to the protesters, stop charging before we use force.

The combative group tried to shield themselves with umbrellas, a tactic used in the past to ward off pepper spray.

The unexpected disruption stalled the start of an annual march Monday marking the anniversary of the former British colony's return to China in 1997.

2:15 p.m.

Combative protesters are staging a protest outside the Hong Kong legislature as a crowd of thousands prepares to start a march in that direction.

The unexpected disruption stalled the start of the march Monday. The crowd has started filing out of Victoria Park around 2 p.m.

Police asked the marchers to change their route or cancel the march.

Both the combative protesters and the marchers are opposing a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial. The proposal has increased fears of eroding freedoms in the territory that was returned to China in 1997.

11:45 a.m.

Protesters in Hong Kong are taking a break after a morning confrontation with police and ahead of a planned march in the afternoon.

Several hundred demonstrators sat or napped Monday in the shade of a covered outdoor plaza that has becoming their gathering point.

Police drove them back earlier in the day as they tried to force their way toward the venue for a ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Many more people are expected to join the march against a proposal to allow suspects to be extradited to China to face charges.

A protester who gave only his first name, Jack, said "the rule of law is the last firewall between us and the Chinese Communist Party."

9:30 a.m.

Hong Kong's leader says a series of protests that have rocked her city have taught her that she needs to listen better to the youth and people in general.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam struck a conciliatory note Monday at a ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the return of the former British colony to China.

She said she has to remind herself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments and ensure the government's work is closer to the aspirations of the people.

Security guards pushed a pro-democracy lawmaker out of the room as she shouted at Lam to resign.

Lam has come under criticism for pushing legislation that many saw as eroding Hong Kong's freedoms as a semi-autonomous territory of China.

9 a.m.

The Hong Kong government has marked the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China, as police faced off with protesters outside the venue.

A flag-raising ceremony was held under high security Monday morning with police using riot shields to push back demonstrators who had blocked a nearby street.

Hong Kong leaders and guests watched the ceremony inside the city's convention center instead of outside as they normally do. The government cited inclement weather after light rain earlier in the morning.

A march planned for Monday afternoon is expected to be larger than usual because of widespread opposition to recent government actions that have awakened broader fears that China is eroding Hong Kong's freedoms.