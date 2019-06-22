Heavy rains lead to flooded roads in Switzerland

Swiss media say four people have been injured after heavy rains in the west of the country saw rivers burst their banks and roads to become flooded.

Online news site 20Minuten reported the injuries Saturday, but did not give further details. Local police could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

The news site also reported that several people were temporarily trapped in their cars on flooded roads in the Val-de-Ruz region, while firefighters were called dozens of times to pump water out of flooded basements.

In the village of Dombresson in the canton of Neuenburg, authorities warned residents not to enter any basement garages and reported that some streets witnessed flooding a meter-high (three foot-high).